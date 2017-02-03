Lawyer for accused "pill mill" doctor...

Lawyer for accused "pill mill" doctor says he's innocent

The lawyer for a Nevada doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that contributed to a Reno man's death says he remains convinced Dr. Robert Rand will be cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. The Nevada Board of Medical Examiners issued a 74-count malpractice complaint against Rand late Thursday accusing him of misconduct involving 18 patients.

