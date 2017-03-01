Law change would allow gender-identit...

Law change would allow gender-identity name change to avoid public notice in Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Brooke Maylath of Reno, right, testifies in support of Senate Bill 110 before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Carson City. Bill sponsor Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, is seated next to Maylath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect more Pineapple Express weather 23 hr really 4
Satalite TV Feb 17 me alone 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Feb 17 resorts INTNATL 3
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) Feb 17 indict mike flynn 9
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
Wondering..... Feb 11 Concerned citizen 1
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Feb 8 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,679 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC