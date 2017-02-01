Hot Meals Served at the Feed the Hungry Feast
It's a sad reality for homeless people and the less fortunate living in Reno, many don't know where they'll get their next meal. So volunteers made sure that they had something to eat, at this year's Feed the Hungry Feast on Tuesday.
