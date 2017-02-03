Hindu cleric leads prayers at Legisla...

Hindu cleric leads prayers at Legislature for first time

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Rajan Zed, of Reno, Nevada, approached the podium of the Wyoming Senate on Friday, dressed in a saffron-colored shirt and pants, a yellow shawl draped around his neck and a line of paint streaked across his forehead that he said symbolized auspiciousness. House Speaker Steve Harshman, a Republican from Casper, said he was thrilled to have Zed lead the daily convocation, adding that "He's a wonderful guy.

