Green Summit suggestions for recycling and waste in Reno

For more information, including Jason Geddes' April report to the city about plastic bags, and past Green Summit suggestions, visit www.cityofreno.com/Index.aspx?page=1589 . At the Reno Green Summit last week, a break-out session about recycling and plastic bags showed that people are frustrated - with the limitations of Waste Management, with not having recycling at their apartment buildings, with those ubiquitous, petroleum-based plastic bags that remain in the environment for hundreds of years, with trash.

