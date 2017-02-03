Green Summit suggestions for recycling and waste in Reno

For more information, including Jason Geddes' April report to the city about plastic bags, and past Green Summit suggestions, visit www.cityofreno.com/Index.aspx?page=1589 . At the Reno Green Summit last week, a break-out session about recycling and plastic bags showed that people are frustrated - with the limitations of Waste Management, with not having recycling at their apartment buildings, with those ubiquitous, petroleum-based plastic bags that remain in the environment for hundreds of years, with trash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.