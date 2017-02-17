Flood Watch in Effect For The Greater Reno Area
A strong atmospheric river will bring heavy rain with high snow levels Monday. Two to three inches of rain are possible in the foothills, with one to two inches in most valley locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haha Jeff Arndt on Harvard Way being called o...
|29 min
|a sick man
|5
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC