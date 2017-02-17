Flood Watch in Effect For The Greater...

Flood Watch in Effect For The Greater Reno Area

A strong atmospheric river will bring heavy rain with high snow levels Monday. Two to three inches of rain are possible in the foothills, with one to two inches in most valley locations.

