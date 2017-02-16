East Kilbride man in fight for life after suffering bleed to the brain in America
Alan McMaster is in a coma after suffering a brain aneurysm and his family need funds to stay in the US. Alan McMaster, from St Leonards, was found unconscious in a car park in Reno, Nevada on February 2 after suffering a bleed to the brain - on his 34th birthday.
