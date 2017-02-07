Drunk driving state employee's supervisors notified of two arrests but unclear what was done.
Authorities notified two state agencies about the drunken driving arrests of an employee who was later allowed to continue working as a law officer with use of a state vehicle. Washoe County Sheriff's reports show arresting officers notified the attorney general's office where Robert Reasoner, 36, was was working in 2006 when he was first arrested for DUI in Reno.
