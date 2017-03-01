Drought-busting snow pushes Tahoe to highest mark since 2006
Sunshine prevailed across the snow-covered Sierra foothills and ridge tops halfway between Reno and Lake Tahoe to the southwest in this photo taken in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. The Mount Rose ski resort, top left, already has received a record 54 feet of snow this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|23 hr
|really
|4
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC