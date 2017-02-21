Drilling Permit Approved For Palmetto Gold Project - WSP Canada Inc....
ML Gold Corp. reports that it has received a positive decision on its application for drilling from 13 different locations at the Palmetto Gold Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The drilling permit will be finalized once the reclamation bond has been posted at the Bureau of Land Management in Reno, NV.
