Construction Starts on The Eddy, a Shipping Container Park in Downtown Reno
Other than operating as a bar during the evening, The Eddy will be built out of temporary structures to hold outdoor venues and events throughout the day. Kurt Stitser, the co-owner of The Eddy said, "It is open to the general public, all ages so it is a family friendly venue that will create a gathering space in downtown."
