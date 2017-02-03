City of Reno, Washoe County, Fight Ov...

City of Reno, Washoe County, Fight Over Planning Board Seats

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTVN Reno

The body of public officials responsible for regional planning in the Truckee Meadows has filed a lawsuit against Washoe County over a dispute about representation. The squabble is regarding the number of seats on the Regional Planning Governing Board, which is made up of representatives from the city councils of Reno and Sparks and the Washoe County Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jon Ralston (Dec '14) 42 min Local 6
Pat Hambright (Aug '14) 13 hr Local 12
Reno vs Las Vegas (Feb '13) 13 hr Local 33
Fry's Electronics (Feb '13) 13 hr Local 5
Poll Will a proposed casino in Barstow, California p... (Nov '15) 13 hr Local 6
Elias Johnson (May '13) 13 hr Local 4
Alyx Sacks (Feb '15) 14 hr Local 12
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washoe County was issued at February 03 at 3:20PM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC