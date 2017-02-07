City of Reno: Residents Should Stay P...

City of Reno: Residents Should Stay Prepared for Flooding

14 hrs ago

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch through 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 for a portion of western Nevada, including the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. Residents in flood-prone areas should be on high alert.

