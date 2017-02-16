City of Reno: Crews on Standby, Ready for Weather
The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting more wet weather for the Reno area, issuing a Special Weather Statement as a series of weak to moderate storms are expected to impact the region beginning Thursday and potentially lasting through the middle of next week. According to forecasters, the storms could bring high winds, rain and snow that could make travel conditions difficult in the Sierra.
