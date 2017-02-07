Catholic Charities New Donation Drop-Off Center in South Reno

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and the St. Vincent's Programs announce a new donation drop-off center in south Reno at 770 South Meadows Pkwy, Suite 105 in the Smith's shopping center. They say this will be the fifth donation center to serve the two thrift stores in Reno and Sparks with the four other donation centers located on Mae Anne Avenue, W. Plumb Lane, Patriot Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard.

