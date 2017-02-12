Can banking baby teeth treat diabetes?

When she was just 11 months old, Billie Sue Wozniak's daughter Juno was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that affects 1.25 million people and approximately 200,000 children under age 20 in the United States. The disease had affected several members of Billie Sue's family, including her uncle, who passed away at the age of 30. "My first thought was, 'Her life is going to be short,'" the 38-year-old from Reno, Nevada recalled.

