Can banking baby teeth treat diabetes?
When she was just 11 months old, Billie Sue Wozniak's daughter Juno was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that affects 1.25 million people and approximately 200,000 children under age 20 in the United States. The disease had affected several members of Billie Sue's family, including her uncle, who passed away at the age of 30. "My first thought was, 'Her life is going to be short,'" the 38-year-old from Reno, Nevada recalled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wondering.....
|Sat
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 10
|Local
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
|Northern Nevada Democrats gave the biggest midd...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Feb 4
|Success
|24
|Jon Ralston (Dec '14)
|Feb 3
|Local
|6
|Pat Hambright (Aug '14)
|Feb 3
|Local
|12
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC