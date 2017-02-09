Born to run

Born to run

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsReview.com

There's a pseudo-inspirational line out there, something about the scenery never changing unless you're at the front of the pack. It makes some sense in the way that sayings on motivational posters do sometimes, reminding you that if you're not in the lead, you probably find yourself staring at the same unpleasant sight much of the time, trying to get ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Wed Local 1
Northern Nevada Democrats gave the biggest midd... Wed Local 1
News 8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10) Feb 4 Success 24
Jon Ralston (Dec '14) Feb 3 Local 6
Pat Hambright (Aug '14) Feb 3 Local 12
Reno vs Las Vegas (Feb '13) Feb 3 Local 33
Fry's Electronics (Feb '13) Feb 3 Local 5
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washoe County was issued at February 10 at 8:49AM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC