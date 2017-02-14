Bill Proposed to Combat Sex Trafficking

Bill Proposed to Combat Sex Trafficking

It was part of a national effort targeting the buyers - or johns - who are driving the sex trafficking trade all over the U.S. Now a Nevada assembly woman has joined forces with advocates and law enforcement to propose a new law to reduce the crime. Channel 2 News rode along during the undercover operation with the Regional Street Enforcement Team and spoke with the legislator about the new bill.

