Avalanche buries mountain highway between Reno, Lake Tahoe
RENO, Nev. >> An avalanche has buried the main mountain highway between Reno and Lake Tahoe beneath some 20 feet of snow, but no injuries are reported.
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
