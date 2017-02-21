Authorities: No flood evacuations yet in Dayton 26 mins ago

Lyon County officials say a storm water retention pond is overflowing in Dayton but no homes currently are threatened and no evacuation orders have been issued. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a flash flood warning shortly after 12:35 p.m. Tuesday for eastern portions of Dayton south of U.S. Highway 50 about 30 miles east of Carson City.

