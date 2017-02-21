App Launching To Help UNR Students & Visitors Find Parking
A new app to help students and visitors of the University of Nevada, Reno find parking more easily is set to debut February 27th. KTVN first interviewed creator and University of Nevada Reno alumnus Ryan Klekas in March of 2016 after he won $5,000 from the Sontag Entrepreneurship Competition in Reno to get this idea off the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
