AMA Drone Report 02.20.17: DJI & AMA Team Up, MultiGP, Drone Advisory Committee
DJI and AMA have launched a joint program to promote safe and responsible drone operations, train public safety officers to use drones effectively, and support educational outreach efforts. DJI and the AMA will also collaborate on other potential opportunities to mutually support their missions and provide new programs and options for those interested in small unmanned aircraft systems.
