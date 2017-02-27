A Magical Birthday Reunion
Today in Reno, a 10 year old's birthday party, plus a little magic brought a military family "far apart," together again. Drake Krainbrink celebrated his birthday Saturday with his family and friends at Impossibles Magic Shop and Theater in Reno.
