3 rescued from flood waters near Truckee River in Reno
Emergency crews have rescued three people from flood waters near the Truckee River in Reno as a winter storm continues to dump rain and snow along the Sierra's eastern front. KOLO-TV reports two of its reporters called 911 Friday morning when they heard a man shouting for help while holding onto a shed in a pasture on the east edge of Reno.
