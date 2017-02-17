3 In Custody Following Mobile Meth Lab in Carson City
Three men are in custody after The Carson City Sheriff's Office busted a mobile methamphetamine lab late Friday night. Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us officers responded to the Silver Dollar Casino, located at 1897 North Edmunds just before midnight Friday.
