3 In Custody Following Mobile Meth La...

3 In Custody Following Mobile Meth Lab in Carson City

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTVN Reno

Three men are in custody after The Carson City Sheriff's Office busted a mobile methamphetamine lab late Friday night. Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us officers responded to the Silver Dollar Casino, located at 1897 North Edmunds just before midnight Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Satalite TV Fri me alone 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Feb 17 resorts INTNATL 3
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) Feb 17 indict mike flynn 9
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Feb 17 CodeTaIker 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
Wondering..... Feb 11 Concerned citizen 1
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Feb 8 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washoe County was issued at February 20 at 5:08AM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC