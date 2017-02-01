1,000 people fill out Reno Police survey; department hoping for more before deadline
The Reno Police Department is hoping more people will participate in their community survey before the Monday, Feb. 6 deadline. About 1,000 people have participated in the anonymous survey that asks for community feedback on crime, quality of life and opinions about the department's effectiveness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.
