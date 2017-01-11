Woman gets 5 to 20 years in prison in Reno DUI crash in 2014

A 24-year-old Nevada woman has been sentenced to five to 20 years in state prison for her felony convictions in a crash in Reno that severely injured two men a little more than two years ago. Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said Wednesday that Nicole Gabrielle Cote of Sun Valley was sentenced Tuesday for driving under the influence and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm.

