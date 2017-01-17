Woman dies from antibiotic-resistant bacteria when no antibiotics worked

The death of a hospital patient in Reno Nevada in which no available antibiotics worked highlights what World Health Organization and other public-health experts have been warning : antibiotic resistance is a serious threat and has gone global. The patient - a female in her 70s - died in September 2016 from an infection* picked up in a hospital in India, the CDC announced on Jan. 13. It was caused by a strain of carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae bacteria known as "Klebsiella pneumoniae " that is resistant to all available antibiotics, according to the CDC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KurzweilAI.net.