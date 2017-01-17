Woman dies from antibiotic-resistant ...

Woman dies from antibiotic-resistant bacteria when no antibiotics worked

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: KurzweilAI.net

The death of a hospital patient in Reno Nevada in which no available antibiotics worked highlights what World Health Organization and other public-health experts have been warning : antibiotic resistance is a serious threat and has gone global. The patient - a female in her 70s - died in September 2016 from an infection* picked up in a hospital in India, the CDC announced on Jan. 13. It was caused by a strain of carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae bacteria known as "Klebsiella pneumoniae " that is resistant to all available antibiotics, according to the CDC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KurzweilAI.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15) Tue me alone 4
Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and... Jan 16 Local 1
Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ... Jan 16 Local 1
News Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure... Jan 11 reno seo 1
Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14) Jan 11 Hahaha 8
Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th... Jan 11 Local 1
News FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07) Jan 10 Reno81 105
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC