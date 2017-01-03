Winter storm pummels northern California and Nevada
The western coast of the United States has been receiving an atmospheric river of moisture since the end of last week that has caused torrential rain, heavy snow and damaging winds. Known as the "Pineapple Express", this winter weather phenomenon has triggered the worst flooding in 11 years for parts of northern California and Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|Reno81
|105
|Nevada (excluding Clark County and Las Vegas) t...
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect more precipitation weather
|4 hr
|Local
|1
|Madison Corney
|22 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect flooding in Northern Nevada areas of Ren...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Truckee River to crest
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Sparks needs to merge with Reno
|Jan 7
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC