Winter storm pummels northern Califor...

Winter storm pummels northern California and Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

The western coast of the United States has been receiving an atmospheric river of moisture since the end of last week that has caused torrential rain, heavy snow and damaging winds. Known as the "Pineapple Express", this winter weather phenomenon has triggered the worst flooding in 11 years for parts of northern California and Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07) 1 hr Reno81 105
Nevada (excluding Clark County and Las Vegas) t... 1 hr Local 1
Expect more precipitation weather 4 hr Local 1
Madison Corney 22 hr Local 1
Expect flooding in Northern Nevada areas of Ren... Mon Local 1
Truckee River to crest Mon Local 1
Sparks needs to merge with Reno Jan 7 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washoe County was issued at January 10 at 1:31PM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,595

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC