Wet, winter storms pummel West; headed for Rockies
A flash flood was in effect in Reno 40 miles downstream from Lake Tahoe, where a winte... . A man and woman walk past a puddle with a reflection of the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
