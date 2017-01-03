Weather Discussion: Rain Potential Update
With warm moist air moving up from the Pacific flooding is still likely in the Truckee Meadows on Sunday and Monday. The rain will get heavier overnight and throughout the day on Sunday before the snow level starts to lower early Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
