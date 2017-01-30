WCSD Releases Popular Annual Financial Report
Reno, NV The Washoe County School District has released its first ever Popular Annual Financial Report , which contains concise, easy-to-understand information about the District as a whole, including District demographics, enrollment, student achievement, budgets, capital projects, and data about the local economy in Washoe County. The PAFR also details the District's financial operations and how WCSD efficiently and effectively uses taxpayer dollars to carry out its educational mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|Jan 26
|whitehorse
|47
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Jan 24
|WLFirefighter
|22
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Jan 22
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC