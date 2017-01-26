WCSD Holds Graduation Resource Fair for Freshman Students
WCSD says the fair will be at Pine Middle School at 4800 Neil Road in Reno from 5:30 - 7 pm on Thursday, January 26 and will provide community resources and information on high school graduation. WCSD says the presentations will occur simultaneously and that you should choose the information that will best meet your needs Presentation 1 Community Support - Information from community agencies, as well as District resources.
