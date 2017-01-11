Washoe County Offers Tips and Asks Pu...

Washoe County Offers Tips and Asks Public to Report Flood Damage

Washoe County is providing information for the public following the flood and is asking for help in reporting any damage. In all areas of northern Nevada, there is a continuing risk of falling trees due to high winds and saturated ground.

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Washoe County was issued at January 11 at 6:38AM PST

