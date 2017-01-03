Washoe County Elects Commissioner Bob Lucey as its new Chair
County Commission unanimously elects Commissioner Bob Lucey as 2017 Commission Chair and Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler as the new Vice Chair. Reno, Nevada.
