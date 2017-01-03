Washoe County Elects Commissioner Bob...

Washoe County Elects Commissioner Bob Lucey as its new Chair

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

County Commission unanimously elects Commissioner Bob Lucey as 2017 Commission Chair and Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler as the new Vice Chair. Reno, Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Ardnt a sex predator on Harvard way 5 hr A scubbag 4
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Tue TRUST NO ZIONIST 12
Speed limit increase to 70 on I-80, I-580 and U... Tue Local 2
Expect more winter weather Tue Local 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Robert Cashell as Mayor? (Apr '12) Dec 31 Local 10
Barstow Casino and Resort in Barstow, California Dec 29 Local 2
Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Reno or Sacra... Dec 29 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Washoe County was issued at January 04 at 8:42AM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,072

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC