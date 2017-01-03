Washoe County DA: Life Sentence for Reno Man Accused of Sexual Assault
The Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks announces that a Reno man has been sentenced to the maximum penalty allowed by law. The DA says Timothy Randell , a 27-year-old Reno man was sentenced for the sexual assault and attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl and the kidnapping and robbery of her father and 18-year-old boyfriend that took place in June, 2015.
