Washoe County DA: Habitual Criminal Sentenced to Life

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says that a habitual criminal has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his conviction on attempted murder and robbery charges. The DA's office says that 52-year-old Kevin Scott Clausen, from Reno was found guilty in October 2016 on one count of Robbery With the Use of a Deadly Weapon, one count of Attempted Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm.

