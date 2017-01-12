Washoe County: Boil Water Warning Lifted for River Belle Mobile Home Park
The northern Nevada region continues to experience emergency conditions due to severe weather. Emergency crews and first responders are working around the clock to clear snow, place sandbags in key locations and remove drain blockages to prevent flooding.
