Thousands march

Thousands march

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

For more on post-march plans, see 15 Minutes on Page 31. Commentaries on the marches can be found on Pages 3, 5, 6 and 31. "I feel like our country's become a place where women and people of all colors and cultures need to come together and stand up for what's right," she said. She was one of a city-estimated 10,000 people who attended the Reno women's march.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps reno nv (Jun '08) 6 hr whitehorse 47
News 8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10) Tue WLFirefighter 22
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... Jan 22 me alone 8
Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15) Jan 17 me alone 4
Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and... Jan 16 Local 1
Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ... Jan 16 Local 1
News Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure... Jan 11 reno seo 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC