The Latest: Sierra winds forecast to top 100 mph
RENO, Nev. - The Latest on another series of winter storms at Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada : The National Weather Service in Reno says winds in excess of 100 mph over Sierra ridgetops could churn up waves as high as 5 feet on Lake Tahoe this weekend as a series of winter storms dumps several more feet of snow in the mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Tue
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Jan 11
|Local
|1
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|Jan 10
|Reno81
|105
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC