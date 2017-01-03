The Latest: Nevada flooding should pe...

The Latest: Nevada flooding should peak early Monday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

City crews help local business owners fill sandbags in the Sparks Industrial Park in Sparks, Nev., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 within a mile of the Truckee River, which is expected to experience its worst flooding this weekend in more than a decade. The mayor of the city neighboring Reno has declared a state of emergency as warmer, wet storm is expected to hit on the heels of a colder one that dumped more than 6 feet of snow on the stop of the Sierra over the past week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Constitution Party to part ways with the Indepe... 5 hr Local 1
If Jim Gibbons ran against Brian Sandoval in 2018 12 hr Local 2
Blame Brian Sandoval for costing the Republican... 13 hr Local 3
KOLO-TV is the only station to have website com... Thu Local 3
KAME-TV, KRNV-DT and KRXI-TV no longer have web... Thu Local 2
Website comments are disabled on KTVN Thu Local 1
M1 Gaming to sell Boomtown Reno to Eldorado Res... Thu Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Washoe County was issued at January 07 at 9:44AM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,690,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC