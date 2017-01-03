The Latest: Nevada flooding should peak early Monday
City crews help local business owners fill sandbags in the Sparks Industrial Park in Sparks, Nev., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 within a mile of the Truckee River, which is expected to experience its worst flooding this weekend in more than a decade. The mayor of the city neighboring Reno has declared a state of emergency as warmer, wet storm is expected to hit on the heels of a colder one that dumped more than 6 feet of snow on the stop of the Sierra over the past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constitution Party to part ways with the Indepe...
|5 hr
|Local
|1
|If Jim Gibbons ran against Brian Sandoval in 2018
|12 hr
|Local
|2
|Blame Brian Sandoval for costing the Republican...
|13 hr
|Local
|3
|KOLO-TV is the only station to have website com...
|Thu
|Local
|3
|KAME-TV, KRNV-DT and KRXI-TV no longer have web...
|Thu
|Local
|2
|Website comments are disabled on KTVN
|Thu
|Local
|1
|M1 Gaming to sell Boomtown Reno to Eldorado Res...
|Thu
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC