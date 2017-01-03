The Latest: Nevada flooding should peak early Monday

City crews help local business owners fill sandbags in the Sparks Industrial Park in Sparks, Nev., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 within a mile of the Truckee River, which is expected to experience its worst flooding this weekend in more than a decade. The mayor of the city neighboring Reno has declared a state of emergency as warmer, wet storm is expected to hit on the heels of a colder one that dumped more than 6 feet of snow on the stop of the Sierra over the past week.

