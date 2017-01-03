The Latest: Blizzard conditions close...

The Latest: Blizzard conditions close Reno-Tahoe highway

12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Blizzard conditions have forced the closure of the main highway connecting Reno , Nevada, to Lake Tahoe, and a small avalanche at a nearby ski resort briefly trapped three vehicles as heavy snow keeps falling across much of the Sierra Nevada . State transportation officials say no one was hurt Wednesday after the small avalanche occurred along an access-road at the Mount Rose ski resort about 30 miles southwest of Reno .

