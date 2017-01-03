The Latest: Avalanche fears highest n...

The Latest: Avalanche fears highest near Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. - The latest on the winter weather in northern Nevada and the Lake Tahoe area : County officials on the Nevada side of the blizzard-bound Sierra are urging residents of two neighbourhoods on Lake Tahoe's north shore to stay indoors because of the high avalanche danger.

