Tesla's gigafactory lights up

In the high desert outside of Reno, Nevada, a place of dry gulches and coyotes before the rise of man, Tesla's new giant battery factory is now officially up and running : The Gigafactory is being built in phases so that Tesla, Panasonic, and other partners can begin manufacturing immediately inside the finished sections and continue to expand thereafter. Our phased approach also allows us to learn and continuously improve our construction and operational techniques as we continue to drive down the cost of energy storage.

