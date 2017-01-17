Terakimti Metallurgical Testwork Confirms Positive Leach Gold Extraction
Column leach testwork achieved gold extractions up to 74.8% with rapid leach rates. The column testwork program was performed to evaluate the potential to utilize heap leaching for the extraction of gold and silver from the Terakimti oxide gold deposit.
