Tahoe Queen scrapped due to fire damage; replacement to come

In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, a fire rips through the second deck of a docked tourist cruise boat under repair at Lake Tahoe, in Reno, Nev. A paddle-wheel boat used for Lake Tahoe sightseeing and dinner cruises for more than three decades will be scrapped due to heavy damage from a fire last summer, owners of the vessel say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.