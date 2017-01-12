Tahoe Queen scrapped due to fire dama...

Tahoe Queen scrapped due to fire damage; replacement to come

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, a fire rips through the second deck of a docked tourist cruise boat under repair at Lake Tahoe, in Reno, Nev. A paddle-wheel boat used for Lake Tahoe sightseeing and dinner cruises for more than three decades will be scrapped due to heavy damage from a fire last summer, owners of the vessel say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure... Jan 11 reno seo 1
Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14) Jan 11 Hahaha 8
Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th... Jan 11 Local 1
News FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07) Jan 10 Reno81 105
Nevada (excluding Clark County and Las Vegas) t... Jan 10 Local 1
Expect more precipitation weather Jan 10 Local 1
Madison Corney Jan 10 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC