Tahoe Queen scrapped due to fire damage; replacement to come
In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, a fire rips through the second deck of a docked tourist cruise boat under repair at Lake Tahoe, in Reno, Nev. A paddle-wheel boat used for Lake Tahoe sightseeing and dinner cruises for more than three decades will be scrapped due to heavy damage from a fire last summer, owners of the vessel say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Jan 11
|Local
|1
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|Jan 10
|Reno81
|105
|Nevada (excluding Clark County and Las Vegas) t...
|Jan 10
|Local
|1
|Expect more precipitation weather
|Jan 10
|Local
|1
|Madison Corney
|Jan 10
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC