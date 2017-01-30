Suspect accused of attacking Washoe County deputies
A 26-year-old suspect accused of attacking three Washoe County sheriff's deputies after leading them on a chase in Sun Valley has been booked on suspicion of several felony charges including resisting arrest and battery on a police officer. The sheriff's office says the deputies stopped Gardner for suspicion of speeding and reckless driving just west of Sun Valley Boulevard at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|Jan 26
|whitehorse
|47
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Jan 24
|WLFirefighter
|22
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Jan 22
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC