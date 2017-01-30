Suspect accused of attacking Washoe County deputies

A 26-year-old suspect accused of attacking three Washoe County sheriff's deputies after leading them on a chase in Sun Valley has been booked on suspicion of several felony charges including resisting arrest and battery on a police officer. The sheriff's office says the deputies stopped Gardner for suspicion of speeding and reckless driving just west of Sun Valley Boulevard at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

