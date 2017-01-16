Superbugs: if Antibiotics Won't Work, What Will?
Last fall, a woman in Reno, Nevada died of a bacterial infection that was "incurable". She had sustained a femur fracture in her leg while living in India and subsequently developed an infection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|17 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|17 hr
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Jan 11
|Local
|1
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|Jan 10
|Reno81
|105
|Nevada (excluding Clark County and Las Vegas) t...
|Jan 10
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC