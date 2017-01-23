Sun Valley Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Robbery and Weapons Charges
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbery and weapons charges. Officials say 21-year-old Javier Godoy-Rufino from Sun Valley pled guilty in November and was sentenced last Tuesday for for one count of Robbery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, one count of Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and one count of Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|WLFirefighter
|22
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Sun
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC