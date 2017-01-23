Sun Valley Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Robbery and Weapons Charges

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbery and weapons charges. Officials say 21-year-old Javier Godoy-Rufino from Sun Valley pled guilty in November and was sentenced last Tuesday for for one count of Robbery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, one count of Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and one count of Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number.

