Student Winners of "Design New Taxi-Top" Competition
EDAWN Non-Profit Foundation and the Washoe County School District announced the school winners of the "Design a Taxi-Top" competition. McQueen and North Valleys High Schools and Nancy Gomes Elementary School and Mount Rose K-8 School of Languages were selected and each school received a check for $1000 from the EDAWN Foundation, which will go toward the purchase of classroom art supplies and have their winning entries displayed on a taxi top for the next year.
